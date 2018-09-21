The best way to see fall foliage is under the stars

Sep 21, 2018, 4:01 AM ET
Move over B&Bs, the best way to see the fall foliage is under the stars.

More Americans are camping than ever before, according to a 2018 North American Camping Report sponsored by Kampgrounds of America, and 40 percent of those campers are millennials.

"Good Morning America" asked HipCamp to share some of the most scenic spots for fall foliage camping. No easy task, considering the site has more then 300,000 campsites to choose from, ranging from tents to glamping to RV spots.

Here are a few of their picks:

Garland Getaway, Maine

PHOTO: Garland Getaway, MaineAtticus Radley
Pristine Pinewoods, Kentucky

PHOTO: Pristine Pinewoods, KentuckyTrey Frye
La Lu Farm Goat Yurt, Vermont

PHOTO: La Lu Farm Goat Yurt, VermontAbby Mortenson
Rusty Acorn Farm, Tennessee

PHOTO: Rusty Acorn Farm, TennesseeJane Cavagnero
Low Gear Farmstead, Texas

PHOTO: Low Gear Farmstead, TexasRachel Veale
Onion River RV Camping, Vermont

PHOTO: Onion River RV Camping, VermontBryan Collings
Not near any of these spots? No problem. HipCamp has just released an interactive map of the best fall foliage camping in the U.S. so you can find one near you.

