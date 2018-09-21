The best way to see fall foliage is under the stars

Move over B&Bs, the best way to see the fall foliage is under the stars.

More Americans are camping than ever before, according to a 2018 North American Camping Report sponsored by Kampgrounds of America, and 40 percent of those campers are millennials.

"Good Morning America" asked HipCamp to share some of the most scenic spots for fall foliage camping. No easy task, considering the site has more then 300,000 campsites to choose from, ranging from tents to glamping to RV spots.

Here are a few of their picks:

Garland Getaway, Maine

Atticus Radley

Pristine Pinewoods, Kentucky

Trey Frye

La Lu Farm Goat Yurt, Vermont

Abby Mortenson

Rusty Acorn Farm, Tennessee

Jane Cavagnero

Low Gear Farmstead, Texas

Rachel Veale

Onion River RV Camping, Vermont

Bryan Collings

Not near any of these spots? No problem. HipCamp has just released an interactive map of the best fall foliage camping in the U.S. so you can find one near you.