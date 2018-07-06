Cabo San Lucas' best party hotels

Cabo San Lucas -- dubbed Cabo San Loco -- is a must-visit destination for spring-breakers or anyone who thinks dancing the night away makes for the best vacation. The party-centric part of Los Cabos, on the western coast of Mexico, flows with tequila, conga lines, and good vibes. Take a look at the best party hotels in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

ME Cabo by Melia

ME Cabo is a sexy, party-infused resort. With Passion Club & Lounge and Nikki Beach (a global restaurant and nightlife hot spot), this trendy, 155-room property keeps the celebration going constantly. Its excellent location near downtown Cabo San Lucas means even more fun is close by, and the property offers direct (and private) beach access. The rooms are spacious and chicly decorated with colorful, modern furnishings, and feature private balconies. Outside, guests can park themselves at trendy poolside cabana beds (complete with music), or at the swim-up bar. The resort is clearly geared toward young adults, and families might be turned off by the provocative artwork and youthful crowd.

Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos

This 250-room cliffside resort has enjoyed icon status ever since Keith Richards and Patti Hansen were married here in 1983. Sandos has undergone expansion and renovations since then, but one thing didn't change: the panoramic views of the sea, the bay, and rugged mountains in between. All guests have unlimited access to multiple bars and restaurants and 24-hour room service; there are also four gorgeous pools and an expansive beach leading to El Arco. Simple rooms come with minibars and balconies, but romantic couples should consider upgrading to the Finisterra Suites for modern decor and access to VIP areas.

Posada Real Los Cabos

Open nearly 30 years, this 152-room resort is a solid value option on the Sea of Cortez in San José del Cabo. All-inclusive packages offer decent food and basic liquors with nightly entertainment. It’s certainly a lively adult party scene -- many seem to be regulars, or traveling together in large groups, and dinner starts with a traditional shot of tequila at the host stand. Dinner turns to live music and dancing (which can often occur between guests and the musicians themselves). Simple rooms have balconies (all have partial ocean views) and mini-fridges, although bathrooms could stand some updates. When not using the outdoor pool with swim-up bar, guests can take long walks on the pristine beach, or hit balls on the putting green.

Tesoro Los Cabos

This spacious 286-room hotel sits in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas along the bustling harbor (great for those who want to be in the thick of things). The property used to be a Wyndham and there are aging signs of the former; that being said, Tesoro's signature piece-de-resistance is a modern outdoor pool with two raised jetted tubs, a swim-up bar, and drink service. There's a sound system with upbeat party music, along with tropical plants and day beds overlooking the harbor, with rugged mountains in the background. The hotel has three restaurants and three bars, but most guests tend to hit the town for dinner and nightlife. The hotel is practically taken over by young partiers in March and April.

Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa

Location is one of the all-inclusive Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa's strongest assets, particularly for those in town to party. The hotel sits right on Cabo San Lucas' bustling marina, so staying here puts you a few minutes' walk away from popular Medano Beach, shopping at the Puerto Paraiso mall, myriad dining options, and vibrant nightlife. The 155 mid-range rooms are nautical-themed, pleasant, and clean, though the dated bathrooms are disappointing. With two pools and a swim-up bar, mature couples mix with bachelorette parties and small groups of friends creating a lively -- but generally not wild -- vibe. There's also a modern gym with a trainer and a dated spa. Dining is varied, with almost every restaurant in the hotel's Golden Zone -- a seaside promenade with options ranging from Japanese to Italian -- partaking in the all-inclusive Dine Out plan.

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach is a beachfront mega-resort that offers almost every possible amenity. With five full restaurants, an elegant spa, and a dramatic cliffside location with Pacific Ocean views, the property is like a small town. All six pools feature hot tubs and poolside drink service, and most have upbeat music playing throughout the day. A handful of “Aquabars” (the hotel’s nomenclature for bars located in or near a pool) dot the property -- all offer a full list of beer, wine, and tropical cocktails. Each of the 635 rooms is spacious and offers a kitchenette, flat-screen TVs, water-view balconies, and (optional) private hot tubs. However, the steep grounds can be difficult to navigate without constant golf cart transportation -- which is free -- and the beach is wide and beautiful, but isn't swimmable (a common problem in Cabo). Additionally, there are fees for Wi-Fi and the gym if not on an all-inclusive plan.