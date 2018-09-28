A chocolate cottage does exist as long as the guests don't eat it all

Sep 28, 2018, 4:02 AM ET
A chocolate cottage does exist as long as the guests don't eat it all

A lucky group of four will get the chance to spend a night in a cottage made entirely of chocolate.

The approximately 200-square-foot chocolate cottage is in a glass house in L’Orangerie Ephémère in the gardens of the Cité de la Céramique in Sèvres, France.

PHOTO: A cottage made entirely of chocolate was created by Booking.comCarlee Wieser
It’s crafted from 1.5 tons of chocolate and was designed by Jean-Luc Decluzeau, an artisan chocolatier who specializes in chocolate sculptures.

PHOTO: A cottage made entirely of chocolate was created by Booking.comCarlee Wieser
Reservations for the cottage sold out on Booking.com right away.

PHOTO: A cottage made entirely of chocolate was created by Booking.comCarlee Wieser
Everything from the walls and roof to the fireplace, dresser, clock, cups, books and even a chandelier are made from chocolate.

PHOTO: A cottage made entirely of chocolate was created by Booking.comCarlee Wieser
There’s even a white chocolate duck pond and an incredible flowerbed made from chocolate.

PHOTO: A cottage made entirely of chocolate was created by Booking.comCarlee Wieser
Sweet dreams.

