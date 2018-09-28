A chocolate cottage does exist as long as the guests don't eat it all

A lucky group of four will get the chance to spend a night in a cottage made entirely of chocolate.

The approximately 200-square-foot chocolate cottage is in a glass house in L’Orangerie Ephémère in the gardens of the Cité de la Céramique in Sèvres, France.

It’s crafted from 1.5 tons of chocolate and was designed by Jean-Luc Decluzeau, an artisan chocolatier who specializes in chocolate sculptures.

Reservations for the cottage sold out on Booking.com right away.

Everything from the walls and roof to the fireplace, dresser, clock, cups, books and even a chandelier are made from chocolate.

There’s even a white chocolate duck pond and an incredible flowerbed made from chocolate.

Sweet dreams.