This Christmas-themed ho-ho-hotel suite is sugarplum dreams come true

Nov 30, 2018, 4:18 AM ET
PHOTO: The Santa Suite at the Swissotel Chicago.PlaySwissotel Chicago
Even a Grinch would get right into the Christmas spirit in this hotel suite.

With 16 Christmas trees, a full dining room table featuring decadent desserts and decorations, and, of course, a visit from Santa himself, one of the things that makes the Santa Suite at Swissôtel Chicago unique is that anyone can visit.

Starting Dec. 1, hotel guests and locals can step inside the “Christmas Around the World”-themed suite. Exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays, the suite offers face painting, letter writing, kids crafts, a hot chocolate bar, Christmas cookies and more. A portion of ticket proceeds are donated to SOS Children’s Villages Illinois.

But for those who want their own personal, over-the-top overnight hotel experience? Swissôtel Chicago can do that too. The suite is available starting Dec. 3 for stays Monday through Wednesdays and priced from $2,500. Milk and cookies before bed in included, of course.

You can also reserve the suite for an intimate party of up to 12 guests!

