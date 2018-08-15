Ever wanted to live like a crazy, rich Asian for a day? Now travelers and fans of the franchise can get a glimpse of the high life depicted in the romantic comedy, "Crazy Rich Asians."

Tour guide Phil Choo runs a "Crazy Rich Asians"-inspired tour of Singapore, featuring the mega-mansions, Michelin-starred restaurants and more of the magnificent filming locations seen in the highly-anticipated movie, based on the bestselling book.

Choo, who grew up giving tours of Singapore long before it became the setting of a Hollywood film and is a fan of the book, wanted to share his love of his city with travelers and fans of the franchise from around the globe.

"I started doing the tour back in 2014 when the book first came out," Choo told "GMA." "When I first read it, I felt alone. No one else in Singapore was reading it at the time, so I thought I would create a tour that would cater to fellow fans from all over the globe, so that we could share this world together."

"Growing up, I always read about Hollywood, Western culture and the United States, but never Singapore. So when I found out there was a big Hollywood movie being made about my homeland, I was incredibly excited," he continued.

"Crazy Rich Asians," based on the international bestselling book by author Kevin Kwan, tells the love story of Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, who is shocked to learn that her boyfriend, Nick Young, played by Henry Golding, is part of one of Asia's wealthiest families. She takes a trip with Nick to Singapore for his best friend's wedding where she's forced to meet the family and prove herself.

Choo's tour, a private tour by car, mixes fun anecdotes from the book with facts about Singaporean culture and history, taking tourists "off the beaten path" and into the world of "Crazy Rich Asians."

When the movie began filming on location in Singapore last year, he modified his tour to include as many of its filming locations as possible.

"Everyone starts out as Rachel Chu when we first pick them up from their hotels," Choo said, referencing the film’s main character, who makes her first visit to Asia only to experience the culture shock of a lifetime when she is thrust into the lives of Singapore’s rich and famous with her boyfriend.

As the tour guide, Choo takes on the role of Goh Peik Lin, who is Rachel's best friend and personal guide in the film, and hopes to show people a side of Singapore that's crazy rich in culture, cuisine and history.

Here are some of the spots seen in the movie and on Choo's tour if you want to experience it yourself.

Raffles Hotel

Groups are taken to the grand "Kingsford Hotel," where Nick and Rachel stay when they first arrive in Singapore in the film. Opened in 1887, the real-life Kingsford Hotel is actually the Raffles Hotel, one of the few great 19th-century hotels left in the entire world.

Cluny Park

Next stop is the Goh family mansion, one of many homes located on Cluny Park Road. Eagle-eyed tourists are already flocking here in droves, according to local media.

Marina Bay Sands

All the way up on the 57th floor, Marina Bay Sands boasts the world's largest and highest infinity pool, and spectacular views worthy of the film's grand finale.

Ce La Vi

If you want to end your night by partying with the likes of David Beckham and Justin Bieber, look no further. Ce La Vi, also located on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands hotel, boasts 360-degree views of the Singapore skyline and has been ranked one of the top nightclubs in the world.

Chijmes

While the historic Fort Canning Hill is the wedding venue in the book, the film's directors sought a more Instagram-worthy location for the blockbuster version of the wedding ceremony. They chose Chijmes, pronounced Chimes, a 19th-century Catholic convent which was converted into a chic function hall, and is often used for weddings and banquets of the rich and famous. And if the lines of social media influencers standing outside Chijmes at all times are any indication, they chose wisely.

Gardens By the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is a 250-acre futuristic forest nestled in Singapore's downtown. The venue, where the reception takes place, includes a waterfall inside of an enchanted forest made up of towering electric trees.

Joo Chiat Road and Bugis Street

As vibrant as the city itself, these two Singaporean streets are notorious amongst professional Instagrammers for their colorful shophouses. The opulently decorated homes on Joo Chiat and the Sultan Mosque on Bugis will take you on a royal trip through Singapore's rich history. Both dating back to the early 20th century, Joo Chiat was once home to the wealthy merchants who made Singapore into the lavish and elegant city it is today.

Liao Fan Hawker Chan

At Liao Fan, billionaires and tourists alike will line up at the food stall for what is now known as the world's cheapest Michelin-star meal: a chicken rice dish that comes out to be around one dollar and forty-two cents.

For other Singaporean snacks, check out the Newton Food Center featured in the film, or Lau Pa Sat, the historic food market described in the original novel: pictured above is Choo’s favorite, kueh pie tee, a crispy pastry filled with a sweet & spicy mixture of vegetables and prawns.

Want to see it all IRL yourself? Later this year, Singapore Airlines will begin operating direct flights from Los Angeles and New York. The New York flight will be the longest flight in the world - clocking in at 18 hours and 45 minutes.