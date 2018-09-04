Here's how some of the cutest cake pops at Disneyland are made

Mirror mirror on the wall, who makes the cutest cakes pops of all?

Disneyland's Trolley Treats of course.

Located on Buena Vista Street in California Adventure Park, the shop is wall-to-wall sweets. But the cake pops -- modeled after some of Disney's most beloved characters, are among the top sellers according to Francheska Roman, a candy maker at Trolley Treats.

"Good Morning America" got a peak at how the talented candy connoisseurs turn ordinary cake into WALL-E and Eve from the Pixar film WALL-E pops. And of course, we had to find out how the Minnie cake pop is made. Her skirt is almost too adorable to eat!

Almost.