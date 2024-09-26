The theme park in Florida is closely monitoring the storm.

As Hurricane Helene takes aim at Florida, Disney World decided to preemptively close some experiences for the safety of its guests.

The storm is expected to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday as a devastating Category 4 with 130-mph winds.

As airlines have worked to alert travelers of delays or changes for flights headed to destinations in the projected path or impacted region, other businesses such as theme parks have also announced adjusted hours and operations.

Disney World closes some experiences due to Hurricane Helene

Cars enter and exit the grounds of Walt Disney World on June 1, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

"Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions; however, some experiences will be cancelled or unavailable on September 26," the company announced in a statement. "We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members."

To prepare guests for the weather event, Disney World has updated its website with weather alerts and shared the below list of details surrounding changes at the parks and resort.

See below for a snapshot of what's been impacted by the storm so far.

Walt Disney World Water Parks



Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is temporarily closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Beachcomber Shack (cabanas) and Typhoon Lagoon Umbrella rentals are cancelled for Thursday, Sept. 26.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party



The outdoor entertainment offering has been cancelled due to the forecasted weather on Thursday, Sept. 26. Guest who purchased tickets will be refunded.

Miniature Golf



Miniature golf courses at Walt Disney World Resort are temporarily closed on Thursday, which includes: Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf; Winter Summerland Miniature Golf.

Pools at Disney Resort Hotels



The pool area at the Disney-owned Yacht & Beach Club near the Epcot theme park at Florida's Disney World Resort. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As of time of publication, Disney Resort's pools will continue to operate and close under normal conditions.

Disney's Animal Kingdom



The Enchanting Extras Collection experiences have also been canceled due to the storm, including: Savor the Savanna, Up Close with Rhinos, Walking with Giants, and Wild Africa Trek.

