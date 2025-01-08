A fast-moving fire in the Los Angeles area has burned nearly 3,000 acres so far.

What to know about Disneyland, Universal closures amid California fires

As fast-moving brush fires tear through parts of Southern California, local businesses, including popular theme parks, are being impacted.

Universal Studios announced Wednesday that its locations in California, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk, would close for the day due to "extreme winds and fire conditions."

The Universal City-based theme park closure came as more than 30,000 people were told to evacuate Tuesday after a brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles, burning nearly 3,000 acres in a matter of hours.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. Ethan Swope/AP

By early Wednesday morning, a second fire, the Eaton Fire, had broken out in Altadena, California, also prompting immediate evacuations.

A third fire, the Hurst Fire, is also currently spreading northeast of San Fernando, California, and has burned at least 500 acres.

Is Universal Studios Hollywood impacted by the Los Angeles fires?

Sign at the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood, Nov. 2, 2020, in Universal City, Calif. Kirby Lee/AP

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Wednesday due to extreme winds and fire conditions.

The theme park is located in Universal City, north of Los Angeles and between Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades.

"We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority," Universal Studios said in a statement on X.

Is Disneyland impacted by the Los Angeles fires?

The Disneyland Resort entrance is seen, March 9, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP

Disneyland has not announced any closures due to the fires.

Guests can check the Disneyland app for the latest updates, according to Disneyland officials, who added that operational adjustments may be implemented as weather conditions continue to change.

The Disneyland Resort area, which includes Disneyland, as well as Disney California Adventure Park, is located in Anaheim, about 50 miles south of the Pacific Palisades.

Are other theme parks in California closed due to fires?

A sign at the entrance of the theme park Six Flags Magic Mountain welcomes the public back on the day of the park's re-opening, April 1, 2021, in Valencia, California. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Six Flags Magic Mountain in the Santa Clarita area also announced Wednesday that the theme park in Valencia will close.

"Due to high winds, Magic Mountain will remain closed today to ensure the safety of our guests and team members. All tickets purchased for today will be honored any other regular operating day through December 31, 2025," Six Flags Magic Mountain posted on X.

Meanwhile, Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park has not announced closures or delays due to the fires.

The Walt Disney Co., is the parent company of ABC News.