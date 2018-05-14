Disney's 11 new Rainbow Mickey Collection items are all you need for Pride Month

Hot diggity dog! For lovers of all things Mickey Mouse, rainbows and Pride Month, have we got a treat for you.

Disney's Rainbow Mickey Collection has 11 new products just released today. From Rainbow Mickey Ear hats to Rainbow Mickey tank tops, pins, sunglasses and more, fans can deck themselves out head to toe in the new merchandise.

Here's a complete list of the new merch available at shopDisney.com

Rainbow Mickey Collection Travel Pack ($19.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection Hat ($19.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection Sunglasses ($17.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection Fitted Tank Top for Adults ($24.95).

Disney

Rainbow Mickey Collection Tank Top for Adults ($24.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection T-Shirt for Adults ($29.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($16.95).

Rainbow Mickey Collection Pin Set ($16.95).

Rainbow Mickey Ear Hat ($17.99).

Mickey Mouse Rainbow Icon Pin ($12.99.

Mickey Mouse Rainbow Standing Pin ($9.99).

From May 14 to June 30 in celebration of Pride Month, shopDisney will donate 10 percent from the online purchase of any item from the Rainbow Mickey Collection to GLSEN (www.glsen.org), a leading education organization ensuring safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students with a maximum donation $50,000.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.