All the food you cannot miss at Woody's Lunch Box at Toy Story Land

Jun 28, 2018, 7:06 AM ET
PHOTO: A sign outside Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Toy Story Land at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Fla., near Orlando, lists food options at Woodys Lunch Box.PlayGenevieve Shaw Brown/ABC News
What's inside Woody's Lunch Box, the new walk-up restaurant at Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios park?

"It's all the food we wish our moms had packed in our lunch box growing up," chef Robert Adams told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: Turkey, Egg and Swiss sandwich at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Turkey, Egg and Swiss sandwich at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Totchos at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Totchos at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Specialty Cup at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Specialty Cup at Woody's Lunch Box

"Andy was in is backyard, setting up some things for his toys," Adams said on the inspiration behind the new restaurant. "He propped open is lunchbox with a thermos and now feeds the Green Army Soldiers and the other toys."

PHOTO: Smores French Toast at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Smores French Toast at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Monte Cristo at Woodys Lunch Box Walt Disney World Resort
Monte Cristo at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Breakfast Bowl at Woody’s Lunch Box.Walt Disney World Resort
Breakfast Bowl at Woody’s Lunch Box.

Comfort food and classics are the staples at Woody's Lunch Box, which "GMA" visited prior to the land's official opening on June 30. Items like a brisket melt, Monte Cristo and a three-cheese grilled sandwich are sure to be favorites.

Get ready to see green drinks all over the new land. They're called Mystic Portal Punch -- a mix of Moutainberry Blast, lemon-lime and tangerine. It comes with an alien straw and light-up top, making it impossible for a kid to resist.

PHOTO: BBQ Brisket melt at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
BBQ Brisket melt at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Root beer float at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Root beer float at Woody's Lunch Box

PHOTO: Banana Split Parfait at Woodys Lunch BoxWalt Disney World Resort
Banana Split Parfait at Woody's Lunch Box

Also on the sweeter side: Lunchbox tarts: Disney's take on a pop tart. They come in two flavors: Nutella topped chocolate with salted bacon and raspberry topped with strawberry icing.

Other items in Woody's Lunch Box include totchos, which is similar to a Frito pie; a banana split parfait, s'mores french toast and more. Here's a link to the full menu.

