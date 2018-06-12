Glamping at Disney World is now a thing

For two lucky Walt Disney World fans, it's the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Glamping -- overnight -- at Pandora-The World of Avatar. Two people, one night only. According to the contest rules, the stay will take place between July 28 and July 31, 2018.

For more information on how to win, visit this link.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.