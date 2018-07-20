Good Grief! Peanuts Hotel to debut in Japan

Jul 20, 2018, 9:56 AM ET
PHOTO: A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe.Peanuts Worldwide LLC
A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe.

Relax with Charlie Brown and the gang in this adorable Peanuts-themed hotel that's opening in Japan.

Based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, fans of the famous cartoon can stay in rooms that are based on individual Peanuts strips.

PHOTO: The concept of the hotel is based on a comic strip where Snoopy is visited by birds that fall asleep on his doghouse and he comments, Its nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable.InsideJapan Tours
The concept of the hotel is based on a comic strip where Snoopy is visited by birds that fall asleep on his doghouse and he comments, "It's nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable."

PHOTO: The new Peanuts hotel will allow fans to come together and enjoy their passion and love for the Peanuts brand.InsideJapan Tours
The new Peanuts hotel will allow fans to come together and enjoy their passion and love for the Peanuts brand.

PHOTO: There is also a Peanuts Cafe©, Peanuts Diner and a gift shop located in the hotel. Peanuts Worldwide LLC
There is also a Peanuts Cafe©, Peanuts Diner and a gift shop located in the hotel.

"Within the comics, there is a strip where Snoopy is visited by birds that fall asleep on his doghouse and he comments, 'It's nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable,' which is the concept of this new hotel," according to a press release.

PHOTO: A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe and features 18 different rooms.Peanuts Worldwide LLC
A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe and features 18 different rooms.

PHOTO: There will be three floors, each with its own theme of Imagine, Happy and Love. Peanuts Worldwide LLC
There will be three floors, each with its own theme of "Imagine", "Happy" and "Love."

The boutique-style Peanuts Hotel consists of 18 rooms and will include the first Peanuts Café. There will be three floors, each with its own theme of “Imagine,” “Happy” and “Love," as well as a Peanuts Diner and gift shop.

PHOTO: Each room will have its own creative concept that is themed after a special Peanuts comic strip.Peanuts Worldwide LLC
Each room will have its own creative concept that is themed after a special Peanuts comic strip.

PHOTO: The new Peanuts hotel will allow fans to come together and enjoy their passion and love for the Peanuts brand.Peanuts Worldwide LLC
The new Peanuts hotel will allow fans to come together and enjoy their passion and love for the Peanuts brand.

One room is dedicated to Charlie Brown's passion for baseball. Another is inspired by Lucy giving hugs to Snoopy. The walls, chairs and even the fireplace in that room are splashed in the color millennial pink.

Guests can book reservations before the Aug. 1 opening. Room rates start at 30,000 yen or just over $267 per night.

PHOTO: A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe.Peanuts Worldwide LLC
A Peanuts-themed hotel is opening in Japan in the city of Kobe.

Comments