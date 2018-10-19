Hotel shuttered by Irma reopens in St. Barts

One year after it was shuttered by damage from Hurricane Irma, a luxury boutique hotel in St. Barts is poised to open for business once more.

Interested in Irma? Add Irma as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Irma news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

On Oct. 28, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa will welcome it's first guests since the hurricane.

The standout suite at the the 44-room hotel is Le Plage Suite.

The 1,500-square-foot private beachfront retreats offer walk-out access to the beach.

Bathrooms have a separate soaking tub, a rain shower, a surround sound music system and sea views.

Private terraces on the beach feature drop-down screens that turn the space into a private enclave.

New hotel additions include the WTF Rooftop Bar -- which stands for Whiskey Tango Foxtrot -- a late night rooftop bar featuring a DJ or live music Friday and Saturday nights and Aux Amis Plage, a beach grill for all-day light fare.