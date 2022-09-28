How hotels, theme parks are preparing for Hurricane Ian

Disney World and others have prepared to shelter in place.

As much of Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, the hospitality world is bracing for impact.

Famed theme parks and hotels across the state in the path of the Category 4 storm are working fast to minimize potential damage.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned that the storm is predicted to hit the city with an expected 10-20 inches of rainfall and wind gusts up to 60-75 mph. Dyer told ABC News the biggest concerns locally are flooding and wind damage, and the city is preparing for downed trees and power lines.

Garbage collection in the area was a big part of the preparation as well to mitigate the risk of debris, which could turn into airborne projectiles in the hurricane-force winds.

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Orlando and Legoland all announced closures for Wednesday and Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Disney World announced the closure of its Florida theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. This includes Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course and Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf.

"Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by closure due to Hurricane Ian will be automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30, 2023," the company wrote in a statement. "In order to enter a park, both a park reservation and valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required."

Disney World hotels have asked all guests to check in before 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 28, or to reschedule or cancel their trip with cancellation fees waived.

"Guests that are checked in by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers," the company said. "Dining options for Guests staying in our Resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations."

This is a developing story check back for updates.