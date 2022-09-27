Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest maps, projections and possible paths

The storm brings the threat of dangerous storm surge and tornadoes.

A major hurricane is targeting Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes.

Ian made landfall this morning, at 4:30am southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba as a major Cat 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph. ABC News

Hurricane Ian, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Florida's western coast, with sustained winds of 125 mph and gusts closer to 135 mph.

The forecast path has sifted significantly east this morning, now forecast to make landfall in Tampa Bay area as Cat 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. ABC News

Landfall is expected Wednesday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. -- though track, timing and intensity could still change.

Tropical Storm Watch including Jacksonville, Apalachicola, and just inland from Miami. ABC News

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Tampa and Fort Myers. With Ian tracking farther south than initially thought, a tropical storm watch has been issued for Miami. Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for Orlando and Jacksonville.

As Ian moves north, tropical storm force winds could reach coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Savannah and near Charleston.

As Ian moves into Florida, storm surges will be possible in the eastern side of Florida around Jacksonville and just north of Cape Canaveral. ABC News

Life-threatening storm surge is possible, with up to 12 feet forecast in Fort Myers and up to 8 feet possible in Tampa. Jacksonville could also see up to 6 feet of storm surge.

Major flooding is possible in urban areas like Orlando and Tampa. ABC News

Flooding from heavy rains is also possible inland, in particular from Tampa Bay to Orlando and north to Daytona Beach and Jacksonville. More than 2 feet of rain is possible in some areas.

Tornado threat through Thursday. ABC News

Tornadoes are possible with Ian's approach, as it makes landfall and moves north through Florida for the next three days. Tornadoes are likely in Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami.