Toy Story Land is an experience decades in the making at Walt Disney World based on the popular “Toy Story” Disney franchise. It’s a story loved and cherished by generations and now fans are going to get a chance to experience it as the animated films are brought to life!

Just weeks away from the big reveal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we’re getting a first look at all the magic backstage.

As you enter the new land you will “shrink” to the size of a toy and transported to Andy’s backyard, where you’re invited to play big! Tony Vazzana, Show Director for Live Entertainment at Walt Disney World says “we’re asking the guests to join in the entertainment in this land.”

Vazzana, whose role is to create and reinvent guest experiences across Disney Parks all over the world said, “More than any other place we like to include our guests, but here you’re actually going to play with our toys.” When it comes to bringing live entertainment to life from an animated film, he added, “the key is remaining genuine to the film.”

Toy Story Land officially opens June 30, 2018 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.