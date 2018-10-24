Inspired by the royal tour? Here are the Instagrams to fuel your wanderlust

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are well into their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The couple is scheduled to attend more than 70 engagements over the course of their four-nation tour.

Several of their stops are also attractions no visitor should miss. If the royal's tour down under has inspired your wanderlust, we've rounded up some of the best Instagrams to further fuel your travel dreams.

Sydney, Australia:

Taronga Zoo: Harry and Meghan went to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney to officially open the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning. It's home to 4,000 animals and 350 different species. Meghan and Harry met the koala bears up close.

Sydney Opera House: Perhaps the most photographed landmark in the city, the Sydney Opera House is home to more than 40 shows per week. It was also the place Harry and Meghan greeted adoring fans just hours after announcing to the world that the couple is expecting their fist child. The Sydney Opera House was opened by Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, 45 years ago.

Bondi Beach: Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off their shoes on their visit to Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach, a white-sand, crescent-shaped beach lined with bars, cafes and boutiques. It's a must-visit for any visitor to Sydney. The royal couple joined OneWave, a surfer support group that raises awareness about mental health issues.

Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb: Looking for adventure -- and great photos -- from your Sydney trip? Do like Prince Harry does and climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge. He opened the fourth annual Invictus Games by climbing the bridge with veterans and competitors from the event.

ANZAC Memorial, Hyde Park: Prince Harry unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening of the extension of the ANZAC Memorial. The memorial is dedicated to Australians who have served in military operations.

Cockatoo Island: A UNSECO world heritage site in the middle of Sydney Harbour, Cockatoo Island once housed convicts but today is a popular tourist attraction. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented medals to Invictus Games competitors on the island.

Royal Botanic Garden: The royal couple attended a cycling competition at the Royal Botanic Garden in the heart of Sydney.

Dubbo, Australia:

Victoria Park: Regarded as the best park in Dubbo, Victoria Park has plenty of playgrounds for the kids. It's also where Harry and Meghan were greeted by throngs of schoolchildren on their recent visit.

Melbourne, Australia

Charcoal Lane restaurant: The royals visited the Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, a restaurant that provides guidance and opportunity to young Aboriginal people.

Fraser Island, Australia:

While on Fraser Island, the royals visited Lake McKenzie, McKenzie’s Jetty and Kingfisher Bay. Fraser Island, off Australia’s eastern Queensland coast, is the world's largest sand island and home to lakes, rain forests, humpback whales and plenty of dingoes.

Fiji

Albert Park: The royals attended an official welcome ceremony in Albert Park, the center of Suva, Fiji. The ceremony is known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, and embodies Fijian cultural identity and heritage. It mirrored the ceremony attended by the queen and Prince Philip in 1953. The Visit Fiji Instagram is filled with incredible photos taken from all over the islands.

While in Suva, Prince Harry and Meghan will also visit the Suva Market, where locals and tourists alike go for kava, spices and vegetables.

Grand Pacific Hotel: The royals attended a reception and a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji. The hotel is located in Suva, the capital of the island nation.

Tonga:

While in Tonga, the royal couple is expected to explore Tongan handicrafts, visit the royal palace and travel to Toloa Forest Reserve. The Kingdom of Tonga Instagram has gorgeous photos that are sure to make any traveler want to add the country to their must-visit list. Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 islands, many uninhabited.