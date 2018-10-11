This jack-o-lantern cotton candy is so sweet it's scary

Oct 11, 2018, 11:13 AM ET
Jack-O-Lantern Cotton Candy is a vanilla flavored, made-to-order creation, shaped like a pumpkin with a smiley or "scary" face made of chocolate cream cookie sugar and topped with a green apple flavored stem.
It seems like this Halloween at Disneyland, it's all treats and no tricks.

We've brought you Villains Tea and freakishly delicious Halloween treats.

And now, we have for you Jack-O'-Lantern Cotton Candy.

Available now at the Cotton Candy Creations kiosk at Downtown Disney District, Disneyland Resort, it's a vanilla-flavored, made-to-order creation, shaped like a pumpkin with a smiley or “scary” face made of chocolate cream cookie sugar and topped with a green apple-flavored stem.

All this magic for just $10.

