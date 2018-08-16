First look at Magic Kingdom's new Halloween treats

Aug 16, 2018, 9:00 AM ET
Poison Apple cupcake is available at Main Street Bakery.
It's only August but Halloween season has already begun at Walt Disney World.

Six new treats make their debut today in time for the annual Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

"Good Morning America" was given a sneak peak at the brand-new goodies on offer for Halloween 2018.

Pumpkin cheesecake log - Main Street Bakery

Pumpkin cheesecake log is available at Main Street Bakery.
Pumpkin cheesecake log is available at Main Street Bakery.

Gluten-friendly pumpkin cheesecake with a orange Mickey head as garnish.

Oogie Boogie - Gaston's Tavern

Oogie Boogie is available at Gaston's Tavern.
Oogie Boogie is available at Gaston's Tavern.

In honor of the "Nightmare Before Christmas" 25th anniversary. A cherry gellee with meringue top and gummy worms. It glows in the dark!

Madame Leota tart and Hitchhiking ghost dune buggies - Aloha Isle and Liberty Square Market

Madame Leota tart is available at Aloha Isle and Liberty Square Market.
Madame Leota tart is available at Aloha Isle and Liberty Square Market.

In honor of Magic Kingdom's Haunted mansion ride.

Poison Apple cupcake: Main Street Bakery

Poison Apple cupcake is available at Main Street Bakery.
Poison Apple cupcake is available at Main Street Bakery.

A nod to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a jumbo sized cupcake. Cinnamon spiced cupcake with apples, a praline layer and buttercream shaped like a poison apple.

Maleficent treat - Storybook Treats

Maleficent cone is available at Storybook Treats.
Maleficent cone is available at Storybook Treats.

Lime soft serve in a black waffle cone with chocolate horns garnish.

