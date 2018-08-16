First look at Magic Kingdom's new Halloween treats

It's only August but Halloween season has already begun at Walt Disney World.

Six new treats make their debut today in time for the annual Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

"Good Morning America" was given a sneak peak at the brand-new goodies on offer for Halloween 2018.

Pumpkin cheesecake log - Main Street Bakery

Gluten-friendly pumpkin cheesecake with a orange Mickey head as garnish.

Oogie Boogie - Gaston's Tavern

In honor of the "Nightmare Before Christmas" 25th anniversary. A cherry gellee with meringue top and gummy worms. It glows in the dark!

Madame Leota tart and Hitchhiking ghost dune buggies - Aloha Isle and Liberty Square Market

In honor of Magic Kingdom's Haunted mansion ride.

Poison Apple cupcake: Main Street Bakery

A nod to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a jumbo sized cupcake. Cinnamon spiced cupcake with apples, a praline layer and buttercream shaped like a poison apple.

Maleficent treat - Storybook Treats

Lime soft serve in a black waffle cone with chocolate horns garnish.