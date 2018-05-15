See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's London hot spots

When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry last November, she gained a new home in the city of London.

Markle, 36, a California native, left Los Angeles and Toronto behind to move to the city where Harry was born and raised.

Markle was no stranger to London though, having traveled there frequently before, trips she shared on her now-deleted Instagram account.

Now that Markle has settled in as a London resident, “GMA” wanted to see what her life is like in her new city.

One of Markle’s go-to beauty locales for rest and relaxation is the luxurious Nails and Brows salon in London's Mayfair district.

The salon’s owner, Sherrille Riley, has been Markle’s personal brow stylist since her first visit to the salon in 2016. She told "GMA" Markle gets what is called "the Audrey," inspired by actress Audrey Hepburn.

“I think that she has the perfect brows,” Riley said of Markle.

Another London spot special to both Harry and Markle is Soho House, the members-only private club where Markle and Harry reportedly met for the first time on a blind date.

The couple reportedly signed up for an exclusive wedding list at Soho House, a registry that reportedly includes items ranging from crystal champagne cups to contemporary furniture.

Not far away from Soho House is Kensington Palace, where Markle and Harry now live in a two-bedroom home called Nottingham Cottage.

Kensington Palace is not only where Harry proposed to Markle last year; it is also where Harry’s relatives live too.

Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children live in a 20-room apartment at Kensington Palace. William and Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, also moved recently to Kensington Palace, where several of Queen Elizabeth’s cousins also live.