You can now take the Beyonce and Jay-Z tour of The Louvre

Beyonce and Jay-Z fans can now see the art featured in the couple's new music video, which was filmed at the world famous Louvre museum in Paris.

The Louvre is offering the special thematic trail, which starts at the Winged Victory of Samothrace and ends at the "Portrait of a Black Woman" painting.

Beyonce/YouTube

You can find the instructions for the 90-minute self-guided tour on the museum's website, which includes background and commentary on the 17 works of art featured in the "Apes---" video.

Viewings include Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," the famous Venus de Milo statue, Veronese's "The Wedding Feast at Cana" and "The Coronation of Napoleon" by Jacques-Louis David.

The tour also explains exactly where to find each masterpiece -- very handy, considering The Louvre covers more than 650,000-square-feet and features some 35,000 works of art.

The Louvre has not revealed how much it charged the Carters to film the video in the museum.