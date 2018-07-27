There's a Paddington Bear theme park in Japan and it's making all our childhood dreams come true

Jul 27, 2018, 4:05 AM ET
PHOTO: Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the worlds first amusement theme park based on Britains popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.PlayKyodo News via Getty Images
WATCH This Paddington Bear theme park is making all our childhood dreams come true

This amusement park featuring the beloved character Paddington Bear is now open to tourists in Japan.

Located within Sagami Lake Resort about an hour outside downtown Tokyo, Paddington Town is home to exhibits like a house of mirrors, a science maze, a train, a firefighter's station, and more.

PHOTO: Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the worlds first amusement theme park based on Britains popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.Kyodo News via Getty Images
Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the world's first amusement theme park based on Britain's popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.

The attraction, which opened July 21, is themed around the fluffy bear from the children's books by Michael Bond.

PHOTO: Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the worlds first amusement theme park based on Britains popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.Kyodo News via Getty Images
Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the world's first amusement theme park based on Britain's popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.

PHOTO: Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the worlds first amusement theme park based on Britains popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.Kyodo News via Getty Images
Guests enjoy Paddington Town, the world's first amusement theme park based on Britain's popular Paddington Bear character, in Sagamihara, Japan, July 21, 2018.

Admission is 1,700 yen (about $15) for adults to enter and 1,000 yen (about $9) for elementary aged kids and seniors.

There is no word if the park is serving jars of marmalaide.

PHOTO: This amusement park featuring the beloved character Paddington Bear is now open to tourists in Japan. Paddington Town/Sagamiko Resort
This amusement park featuring the beloved character Paddington Bear is now open to tourists in Japan.

Comments