This amusement park featuring the beloved character Paddington Bear is now open to tourists in Japan.

Located within Sagami Lake Resort about an hour outside downtown Tokyo, Paddington Town is home to exhibits like a house of mirrors, a science maze, a train, a firefighter's station, and more.

The attraction, which opened July 21, is themed around the fluffy bear from the children's books by Michael Bond.

Admission is 1,700 yen (about $15) for adults to enter and 1,000 yen (about $9) for elementary aged kids and seniors.

There is no word if the park is serving jars of marmalaide.