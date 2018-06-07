8 places to celebrate Pride month

Each June, members and supporters of the LGBT community gather around the nation to celebrate Pride month. With so many events to choose from -- from huge parades to concerts to family-centric celebrations -- "Good Morning America" has selected eight of the best. There's a Pride event for everyone on this list.

Biggest parade

New York, New York

Sunday, June 24

Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Join 2 million other revelers to celebrate the birthplace of Pride. NYC is home to the Stonewall National Monument - the very location of the 1969 Stonewall Riots - which spurred the modern fight for LGBT rights in the USA. The NYC Pride Parade is a spectacle to behold. Make sure to bring some tissues; the emotions of pride and love run deep during this celebration.

Best gay bar

Los Angeles, California

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, FILE

Friday, June 8 - Saturday, June 9

Drag queens, go-go dancers and plenty of outdoor space, oh my! There’s only one place this could be: The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood. Head out to WeHo and visit the legendary Abbey for the “LA PRIDE 2018: LOVE WHO I AM” party that rages June 8-9. The Abbey is the place for eye candy, inclusive vibes and absolute fun - you’ll soon understand why this world renowned joint is part of LGBTQ canon.

Biggest family event

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Week of July 28 - August 4

The picturesque beach retreat and historically LGBTQ friendly Provincetown is home to Family Week, the largest annual gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identified families in the world. Bring the kiddos, a cooler and lots of sunscreen to enjoy all that this quaint Massachusetts gay mecca has to offer.

Most magical

Orlando, Florida

May 31 - June 3

Celebrate Pride Month by attending GayDayS® at Disney World Orlando for #RedShirtDays. Can you imagine anything more magical than joining 50,000 redshirted LGBTQ parade-goers on Main Street, USA? The “sea of red” can be seen from one end of the park to the other. GayDayS® attendees also head to the other Disney parks, including Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Highest altitude

Denver, Colorado

June 16

Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post/Getty Images, FILE

Denver PrideFest offers a Pride run at 5,280 feet, where one can run, walk, roll or sashay their way through the Big Gay 5K. Meet up with the Denver Beer Queers following your mile-high sweat session and do a pub crawl through Denver’s most famous breweries.

Biggest community

San Francisco, California

June 23 - June 24

San Francisco Pride is second to none when it comes to the vast number of community members involved. It holds its place as the Largest Pride celebration in the country, with 20 community-run stages & venues, and 200 exhibitors featuring artists, local and national business, nonprofits, artisans, food and beverage vendors. The huge festival takes place at the Civic Center Plaza, a place steeped in the history of the Gay Rights Movement. At San Francisco Pride, you’ll experience everything from famous activist speeches to small community theater productions.

Biggest sky

Helena, Montana

June 10 - June 17

Montana may not be the first place you think of for a Pride month event, but from the Welcome Party at Lewis & Clark Brewery to the LGBT Roller Derby Bout to a Block Party Drag Show, this remote and fabulous Pride celebration hosts over 2,500 people. 2018 marks the 25th year of Big Sky Pride.

Best of the Midwest

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 7 - June 10

Travel to the shores of Lake Michigan to “Brew City” for PrideFest Milwaukee, one of the nation’s largest up-and-coming Pride Fests. PrideFest Milwaukee is known for high caliber performers and entertainment on a huge outdoor stage at the Miller Lite Mainstage; this year’s lineup includes some big names such as Jussie Smollet, the B-52’s, Jo Jo, big name Drag Queens and Fortune Feimster.