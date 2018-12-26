'Potion Purple' Minnie ears are officially on sale

Millennial pink? That's so 2018.

Interested in Disney? Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

2019 is going to be all about "potion purple" -- at least, when it comes to Minnie headbands.

Potion purple Minnie ears, the hottest new must-have Disney accessory about to blow up your Instagram feed, are on sale Friday.

Run, don't walk, to World of Disney in Disney Springs and other select retail shops throughout Walt Disney World Resort to get your must-have headwear starting at 9 a.m.

West Coasters, you can find the potion purple Minnie headband at World of Disney in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.