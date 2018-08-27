Take a ride on a Pokémon train

Aug 27, 2018, 4:15 AM ET
PHOTO: This train just got a Pokemon upgrade.
This decked-out Pokémon train just popped up in Japan.

Banners hang from the ceiling of this train promoting a new Pokémon video game.

PHOTO: Banners hang from the ceiling promoting a new Pokemon video game.
From the landscape setting on the floor to the characters on the windows, the company didn’t miss a detail.

For a limited time, the Tokyo Metro Ginza and Marunouchi lines will be promoting two new Pokémon video games.

The commuter lines will feature the special train cars for a limited time.

PHOTO: The train can be found on the Ginza and Marunouchi line in Tokyo.
Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! launch Nov. 16.

