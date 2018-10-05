The Rose Suite at the Watergate Hotel is all our pink wishes come true

Oct 5, 2018, 4:05 AM ET
If there's a standout suite at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., it has to be the Rose Suite.

It's all our pink wishes come true.

With two bedrooms featuring a plush velvet pink sofa, handmade rugs and elegant pops of cream and pink throughout, it's the perfect backdrop for baby showers, bachelorette parties and all your other Insta-worthy moments.

It can accommodate 20 people and rates start at $799 per night.

PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
PHOTO: The Rose Suite at The Watergate Hotel.The Watergate Hotel
The Watergate Hotel has a storied history, of course. But it was redesigned in 2016 to be ultra-modern.

PHOTO: The Watergate Hotel EntranceThe Watergate Hotel
The Watergate Hotel Entrance

PHOTO: Watergate LobbyRon Blunt
Watergate Lobby

Aside from the Rose Suite, there are 336 guest rooms.

Public spaces include a library:

PHOTO: Watergate LibraryRon Blunt
Watergate Library

A rooftop lounge called Top of the Gate, with 360-degree views of the Potomac River, the Capitol and Washington Monument:

PHOTO: Top of the Gate rooftop barThe Watergate Hotel
Top of the Gate rooftop bar

And the Next Whiskey Bar, with floor-to-ceiling libations.

PHOTO: The Next Whiskey BarThe Watergate Hotel
The Next Whiskey Bar

