Run the first-ever road race inside Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios fans who've longed to run a road race through the park: your time has arrived.

The first-ever Running Universal event kicks off on May 11, 2019, and this inaugural event will feature Illumination’s mischievous Minions.

The 5K kicks off at 6 a.m. through the front gate and upper lot of the theme park. The course continues through the Universal Backlot, where you'll run past some of the most iconic film sets in Hollywood. Finally, race to the finish line at the 5 Towers on Universal CityWalk.

The race cost ranges between $45 and $135 depending on the package.

All participants and their guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. There will be character meet and greets and entertainment on the course, as well as a celebration at the finish line.