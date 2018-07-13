'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited

"Shark Week" on The Discovery Channel is nearly upon us and to celebrate one cruise line is offering the "summer of shark."

In this case, you don't need a bigger boat.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week, television's longest-running must-see summer event, Princess Cruises is offering all kinds of shark-themed programming on board the Caribbean Princess. The ship even has a Phillip Colbert-designed shark decal on the starboard side.

Princess Cruises

As part of the line's Discovery at SEA program, Caribbean Princess will celebrate sharks with special-themed public spaces including elevators, restaurants and casino tables. Guests on board all Princess ships will also get to view programming from Shark Week 2018 in advance of it airing on The Discovery Channel.

Princess Cruises

Children and teens aboard these sailings will have shark-themed fun in the newly-redesigned Camp Discovery teen and youth centers. Kids ages 3–17 can turn into their favorite type of shark with glitter tattoos and shark face painting or create arts and crafts to take home, including shark teeth jewelry and shark clay models.

Princess Cruises

Adults can get into the spirit with specialty cocktails that have been carefully curated on board including a Shark Attack Margarita and the tropical Great Blue Shark.

Beyond these Shark Week-themed cruises, those looking to have their very own Shark Week experiences can book the ultimate adrenaline rush with Animal Planet Exclusive. Recommended excursions include the Princess Exclusive Great White Shark Diving Encounter in Honolulu or Whale Shark Encounter in La Paz, Mexico.