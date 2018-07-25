Top 10 water parks in the US to beat the heat

Hot enough for you? Yes, us too.
That's the reason we had to -- had to -- share this list from TripAdvisor of the top 10 water parks in the U.S. for 2018.
The rankings are part of the Travelers' Choice Awards. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings gathered over a 12-month period.
And the winners are (drum roll please):
1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Orlando, Florida
2. Aquatica Orlando, Orlando, Florida
3. Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Panama City Beach, Florida
4. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando, Florida
5. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana
6. Water Country USA, Williamsburg, Virginia
7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort, Erie, Pennsylvania
8. SplashDown Beach Water Park, Fishkill, New York
9. Waldameer Park & Water World, Erie, Pennsylvania
10. Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Old Forge, New York