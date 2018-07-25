Top 10 water parks in the US to beat the heat

Jul 25, 2018, 4:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Disneys Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Fla.PlayTripAdvisor
Hot enough for you? Yes, us too.

That's the reason we had to -- had to -- share this list from TripAdvisor of the top 10 water parks in the U.S. for 2018.

The rankings are part of the Travelers' Choice Awards. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings gathered over a 12-month period.

And the winners are (drum roll please):

1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Orlando, Florida

PHOTO: Disneys Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Fla.TripAdvisor
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Fla.

2. Aquatica Orlando, Orlando, Florida

PHOTO: Aquatica Orlando in Orlando, Fla.TripAdvisor
Aquatica Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

3. Shipwreck Island Waterpark, Panama City Beach, Florida

PHOTO: Shipwreck Island Water park, Panama City Beach, Fla. TripAdvisor
Shipwreck Island Water park, Panama City Beach, Fla.

4. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando, Florida

PHOTO: Disneys Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando, Fla.TripAdvisor
Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando, Fla.

5. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

PHOTO: Holiday World & Splashin Safari, Santa Claus, Ind.TripAdvisor
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Ind.

6. Water Country USA, Williamsburg, Virginia

PHOTO: Water Country USA in Williamsburg, Va.TripAdvisor
Water Country USA in Williamsburg, Va.

7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort, Erie, Pennsylvania

PHOTO: Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort in Erie, Penn.TripAdvisor
Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort in Erie, Penn.

8. SplashDown Beach Water Park, Fishkill, New York

PHOTO: SplashDown Beach Water Park, Fishkill, N.Y. TripAdvisor
SplashDown Beach Water Park, Fishkill, N.Y.

9. Waldameer Park & Water World, Erie, Pennsylvania

PHOTO: Waldameer Park & Water World, Erie, Penn.TripAdvisor
Waldameer Park & Water World, Erie, Penn.

10. Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Old Forge, New York

PHOTO: Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, N.Y.TripAdvisor
Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, N.Y.

