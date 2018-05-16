Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 royal wedding is taking over the historic town of Windsor, about 22 miles outside of London.

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. After saying "I do" in front of hundreds and with TV cameras, the newlyweds will ride through the streets of Windsor in a traditional carriage procession.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Windsor and will line the streets to get a glimpse of the bride and groom on the carriage route.

You don't need an official invite to the wedding to take a trip there and explore the charming town for yourself. "GMA" scoped out the carriage procession route to give you an early look at the scene and all of the quaint, historic and fun spots along the way for your English getaway.

Historical Picture Archive/Corbis via Getty Images

Check out these notable spots on the route and bookmark them for a future fairy-tale visit of your own.

Windsor Castle: Prince Harry and Markle will say “I do” in St. George’s Chapel, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the largest and oldest occupied castle in the world. It’s an official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and the largest inhabited castle in the world. When the flag is flying from the castle’s tower, it means the queen is there.

St. George’s Chapel: The burial place of 10 monarchs including Henry VIII and Charles I.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Henry VIII Gateway: After the ceremony, the couple will emerge in a horse-drawn carriage and begin a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor. The route will take them past thousands of members of the public lined up to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Crooked House of Windsor: This is Windsor’s very own Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Victorian Era building is undeniably crooked and one of the most photographed spots for tourists. The house sits on the corner of High Street and Queen Charlotte Street.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Historic streets of Windsor: The streets are filled with restaurants, shops and on the wedding day will have thousands of adoring well-wishers.

The Windsor Castle Pub: The pub, which bills itself as "The Real Windsor Castle," will be a hot spot for royal celebrations on the big day to toast the couple as they pass by.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The Windsor Great Park: The park is home to horse trails, wild deer, native wildlife and of course, The Long Walk with the famous Copper Horse statue of George III at one end and the gates of Windsor Castle at the other end.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Harry and Markle will travel on this path in the carriage on the big day.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images