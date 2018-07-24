10 moves to get a body like Britney Spears

If you want a body like pop music icon Britney Spears, you better work!

Fans of the 36-year-old superstar on Instagram have probably seen -- and been obsessed -- with her intense workout videos.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

"Good Morning America" wanted to see what it really takes to get a "Britney bod," so we tapped New York City-based fitness trainer Jennifer Amoroso to recreate the moves that Spears often features.

"It's definitely a full-body workout," Amoroso explained.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

From sumo squat jumps to plank rows, Amoroso showed us how to do the 10 signature moves Spears often does on her Instagram account. She even made it so you can do the exercises at home, with no equipment.

Trust us, this is a workout you'll want to hit more often than one more time.

1. Sumo squat jumps

GMA

GMA

Start by standing with your legs shoulder-width apart and drop your body low to go into a squat. Then jump up and kick your feet together and return back down. Squat down slowly and then jump up high as you come up. Repeat this 10 times.

Pro tip: Squeeze your butt cheeks to get the full booty workout.

2. Side leg raises

GMA

For a glute and core workout, put your arm on your right hip and lift your right leg up slowly and with control. Then bring it back down. Do this five times and repeat on the other side.

3. Floor leg raises

GMA

GMA

Start by getting onto all fours in a tabletop position. Kick your left leg out and raise it up above your hip and bring it back down. Keep your core engaged the entire time. Repeat five times and then switch sides.

4. Squat to shoulder press

GMA

GMA

Begin shoulder-width apart for this leg and glute move. Then squat low to the ground, keeping your torso below your knees. As you come up raise your arms high with control. For an extra challenge, use dumbbells or even a textbook to add some extra weight. You want to repeat this 10 times.

5. Double bicep curl

GMA

For a bicep curl, start with your arms all the way down and bring your elbows about an inch from your sides. Slowly curl your arms up and then bring them back down. Repeat 10 times.

For an extra challenge, grab dumbbells or a jug of water while you curl.

6. Arm raises

GMA

Begin with your arms all the way down and slow and with control bring your arms all the way up above your head. Then lower them all the way back down. To ensure that you don't overextend your arms, make sure there is a slight bend by your elbow. Do this 10 times.

7. Side to side arms

GMA

This move is a little bit more acrobatic. Start by gluing your left arm to your hip and bring your right arm above your ear and tilt to your life side. Alternate by bringing your right arm to your hip and lifting your left arm above you and shift to your left. Swing from side to side 10 times.

8. Plank rows

GMA

GMA

Start by getting into a standard plank position with your shoulder blades directly over your hands. Make sure your core is engaged by squeezing your back lats together. Starting on your left side, bring your left arm up by your hip and then bring it back down. Do this five times and repeat on the right.

9. Side crunches

GMA

GMA

Begin in a seated position. Plant your right foot to the ground and elevate your left foot about an inch above the floor. Take your right arm behind your ear and crunch in by having your right arm meet your left leg. Complete five reps per side.

Pro tip: The more controlled you are, the better the ab workout.

10. Alternating side planks

GMA

GMA

For this move, you're going to get into a standard plank position with your shoulders above your wrists. Dip down to your elbows and move your body so you are in a right-side plank. Keep your hips off the ground. Hold for about two seconds with your left arm in the air. Then switch so your left forearm is on the ground and your right arm is in the air. Switch sides five times.

If this series doesn't help you break a Britneyesque sweat, Amoroso recommends repeating the entire workout three times.