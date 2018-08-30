11-year-old girl is breathing on her own after heart transplant surgery

Sofia Sanchez is breathing on her own after receiving a heart transplant and meeting superstar rapper Drake a week ago.

Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and in desperate need of a new heart.

In the hospital, she filmed a viral video asking for two presents: a visit from “In My Feelings” singer Drake and a new heart.

Her first wish came true when Drake surprised her at the hospital.

Her second wish for a heart also came true shortly after meeting the rapper.

"I'm getting a heart, mom? Oh my god," Sofia said right after her mom informed her of the good news.

The nine-hour procedure took place successfully on Monday, officials at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago said.

Sofia’s mom, Natalie Sanchez, posted a much-anticipated update on her GoFundMe page, writing, “The doctors turned down the oxygen and she was able to breathe on her own.”

“ ” We want to thank and bless the donor and his/her family.

“Doctors are amazed at how quickly she is starting to recover,” her mom said.

Recovery will be about six to eight weeks and the family hopes to have Sofia home by Thanksgiving, according to a family friend, who posted the news on a verified GoFundMe page. Close to $50,000 -- well over her $5,000 goal.

?????? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT