Amanda Kloots visits husband Nick Cordero for 1st time in hospital ahead of Father's Day Kloots had not been able to visit previously due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Broadway star Nick Cordero marked a personal first over the weekend in his nearly three-month battle with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Cordero, 41, was able to see his wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, for the first time since March 31, when she dropped him off at the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles with what they believed was pneumonia.

The "Rock of Ages" star later tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where he has remained ever since, unable to have visitors because of the hospital's strict restrictions put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, as the city of Los Angeles begins to reopen, Kloots, who shares a 1-year-old son with Cordero, has been able to visit her husband. She shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of her hand holding her husband's hand in the hospital.

Kloots captioned the photo with the lyrics to the Andy Grammer song, "Don't Give Up On Me."

Cordero's mom has also now visited him in the hospital, according to Kloots, but their son, Elvis, has not yet seen his dad.

Cordero missed celebrating Elvis's first birthday with the family earlier this month and on Sunday missed spending Father's Day with his son.

Kloots shared a throwback photo Sunday of Cordero bringing Elvis home from the hospital after his birth, writing, in part, "That first proud dad moment... taking your baby home from the hospital! I love this photo of Nick. He is so happy and so excited to be going home with his son!"

Cordero, a Tony-nominated star of Broadway hits including "Bullets Over Broadway," has faced severe complications in his fight against COVID-19, including having his right leg amputated, battling multiple infections and suffering severe lung damage, according to Kloots.

He has also lost 65 pounds and will likely remain hospitalized for several more months. When he is able to be discharged, according to Kloots, he will head to a rehabilitation facility for a year before finally coming home.

Kloots and Cordero were moving from New York to Los Angeles in March when Cordero contracted COVID-19. The couple had been renovating a home in Laurel Canyon that they purchased prior to Cordero's hospitalization.

Kloots has now extended the renovation to make the house wheelchair-accessible and a crowdfunding account was created to help with the costs of both the renovation and Cordero's hospitalization.

Kloots shared on Instagram that she has been ending her visits with Cordero at Cedars-Sinai by playing, "Our House," the hit 1970 song by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young that she said was recorded not far from their new house in Laurel Canyon.

"Our house is just this cozy little Canyon house and so I just started singing it to him every time before I leave," Kloots said. "And then I say a big prayer and I hold his hand and I give him a kiss and I just tell him that we will live together in our house one day and just keep fighting and it's going to happen."