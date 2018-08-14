Celery juice is the latest wellness trend: Is it one you should follow?

Supermodel Miranda Kerr says she drinks it every morning and actress Busy Philipps has talked about it with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.
Speaking of Instagram, you’ve probably seen it all over your feed.
It is celery juice, the latest wellness trend gaining buzz on social media and with celebrities and health gurus.
First time experimenting with just celery juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach stomach and my first ounce of feedback is holy??. Sorry to those of you who get uncomfortable with the topic but regularity is the key to good gut health and this worked immediately. As someone who’s been juicing for years and loves my green juice combo, I’m not one to hop on the trend train which is why it’s taken me so long to experiment with this. But this last trimester has me feeling extra bloated and enflamed (if ya know what I mean ????) and the benefits of celery juice are endless. I’ve also been dealing with acid reflux for for the first time in my life and how crazy uncomfortable. So needless to say, I’d try anything to make feel more comfortable at this point and I think it’s really important to try things that people swear by to experience it for yourself. So here it goes @medicalmedium. If you’re a celery juice advocate please share your experience with me and anything that’s worked for you with acid reflux. - #plants #healing #plantpower #plantpowered #celeryjuice #greenjuice #vegan #pregnant
Post workout celery juice! Celery is rich in apigenin, a phytonutrient that promotes cancer cell death and halts cell division. It also is a great source of luteolin, a phytonutrient that has neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. Unlike acid-producing foods like meat and dairy, celery has an alkalizing effect on the body. When we consume foods with a high acid load, our kidneys are forced to work harder to maintain proper acid/base balance in our blood. This causes more calcium excretion in the urine, which can increase susceptibility to kidney stones. Do your brain and kidneys a favor and drink some celery juice! If you don’t have a juicer, you can just blend it with some water and pour it through a strainer! Enjoy your Tuesday everyone! #celeryjuice #celery #alkaline #plantpowered #postworkout #wholefoodplantbased #vegan #foodasmedicine #preventativemedicine #healthiswealth #rehydrate
“When juicing came back [in trend], it was all about fruit. Now with carb and sugar phobia, I think vegetable juices have taken hold again,” said Cynthia Sass, RD, CSSD, a New York City and Los Angeles based performance dietitian. “Celery does check several boxes in that it’s green, low-calorie, readily-available, has some research behind it and it seems new.”
In addition to being low in calories, celery provides fiber, vitamin K, folate, potassium, and over a dozen types of antioxidants, according to Sass. It also contains natural substances that have been shown to help optimize circulation and boost endurance and enhance strength training when consumed pre-workout.
Celery also contains anti-inflammatory substances that are thought to help support a healthy gut and protect against cellular damage that can lead to premature aging and disease, noted Sass.
So why aren't we all guzzling celery juice -- made in either a juicer or blender with just celery and water -- all the time?
The human research on celery juice is "scant," according to Sass.
"We don’t have a robust picture of its benefits like we do for something like say, avocado or extra virgin olive oil," she said. "This also means we don’t know the optimal amount or frequency to consume, the potential risks for certain people, and possible interactions with medications and supplements."
She continued, "For example, allergic reactions are possible, especially for people sensitive to birch, dandelion, and other plants. Celery juice may also increase sensitivity to sunlight."
Sass's take on the wellness trend is that celery juice is fine, in moderation, as part of an "overall whole foods based eating portfolio."
"It’s fine to drink it daily, just be sure not to overdo it, and mix it up by consuming other green veggies and various colors of produce, too," she said. "In other words, if you sip celery juice in the morning, you haven’t satisfied your vegetable quota for the day."
When it comes to variety, mixing up the vegetables you eat, or drink, does a body good, according to Sass. Celery is not any better or worse than other buzzy vegetables like kale and spinach, just packed with different nutrients and antioxidants.
"When you eat the same few veggies over and over you miss out on the unique nutrients and other protective compounds found in the plants you aren’t eating," Sass said. "Research backs that variety may even trump quantity when it comes to disease protection, but obviously the ultimate goal is to eat enough produce and mix up the types."
The current recommendation for adults is a minimum of five servings, or five cups, of vegetables a day.
Drinking celery as a juice can help you pack in more servings of celery at a time but does not provide any more nutritional benefits than just eating raw celery, according to Sass.
In fact, there is research in other fruits and vegetables that consumption of them in raw-form versus juice-form may be preferable.
Juicing tends to remove a lot of the fiber content in fruits and vegetables, which helps to lower cholesterol and regulate digestion, and may also remove a lot of the nutritional content, according to Dr. Ryan Guinness, a resident physician at Kaiser Permanente and UCSF Medical Center and a fellow in ABC News' medical unit.
"I think the general consensus among the medical community, however, is that consuming fruits and vegetables in juice-form is still better than not consuming them at all," he said.
If you find the taste of celery juice hard to get used to, flavorings like lemon or lime or ginger root can pack a flavor punch without changing the nutritional or caloric values.
If you really don't like the taste of celery juice but still want the benefits, throw it in a smoothie.
Here is a favorite recipe from Sass.
Cynthia Sass smoothie recipe
??“Should I be drinking green juice?” I’m asked this question often by my high performance clients who wonder if green juice is a must. . ?? If you’re wondering too, my answer primarily depends on two factors: your goals, and what your daily eating pattern looks like. . Here’s some quick advice: . ?? Are you eating at least 7 servings of produce a day - ideally 2 cups of fruit (1 cup is about the size of a baseball) and 5 cups of veggies? If not, and if you can’t realistically step up your intake, a green juice can help you fill the gap. I have some clients who train or work so much they just don’t have time to eat enough solid food. If you’re in this camp, definitely drink some of your produce. . ?? If you’re already eating 7+ servings of produce a day, you probably don’t need a green juice. Also, when it’s superfluous, I have seen green juice contribute to weight gain, or prevent weight loss - especially if it’s made with more fruit than veg. . ?? If your goal is to lean down, aim to eat more produce rather than drink it (if possible). The process of chewing, the filling fiber, and the space produce takes up in your digestive system are all beneficial for achieving fat loss, while simultaneously preserving muscle mass. . ?? If your goal is to gain muscle mass, a green juice may help. Again, it goes back to what you’re eating. Many clients tell me they eat “a lot” of produce, but when we talk specifics, they’re not consistently eating 5 cups of veggies a day. Adding a green juice may result in hitting the daily veg target. This is important for muscle building and maintenance for a number of reasons (more on this in a future post!). . ?? If including a green juice is a smart strategy based on your needs, swipe to the next pic for 4 quick tips. . ?? What’s your green juice routine? Daily, on occasion, not at all?
Ingredients
1/2 cup organic celery juice
1/2 cup chopped kale
1 small frozen banana
1/c frozen mango
1/2 ripe avocado
1 scoop pea protein powder
1 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice
1-inch cube fresh ginger root
3 fresh organic mint leaves
Directions
Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.