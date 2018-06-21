Whether you're laid-back and relaxed or energetic and spontaneous, there’s a workout fit for your personality.

"No matter your personality type, there is a workout for you, so no excuses," Dr. Tania Elliott, a New York-based allergist and preventive health expert at EHE told "Good Morning America."

"There are various things you can do with your doctor to talk about your everyday life to keep you living and keep you happy and healthy every day," said Elliott. "We focus on what you think, how you move and how you eat.”

Elliott, along with celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, the creator behind explosive workouts like The Rope, The Dance and The Body, shared workout routines designed for different personalities with "GMA."

Kloots' signature workout classes target and tone using high energy movements, fast-paced cardio intervals and jump rope.

"In order to be successful, we want to make sure that whatever physical activity you choose, it's consistent with your personality type and what you like to do," Elliott said.

Read on to find out the ideal workout based on your personality traits.

If your personality is energetic and spontaneous

“Variability is key,” according to Elliott. “You want to increase your cardiovascular activity, get that movement going, interchange it with some stretches and put it together in a routine.”

16 jumping jacks

8 alternating leg lunges

8 alternating leg lunges touch the floor





If your personality is peaceful and caring

“Some of these moves are better to do in the morning to will help us stretch get our energy levels going and some of these moves are better to do in evening to release stress and help increase your inner zen and flow,” Elliott said.

Arm circles with arms out in a T position

circle forward for 8

circle backward for 8

Sit back, leg extensions for 8

If your personality is mentally tough and determined



For people who like the set goals and beat them.



Jump rope for 1 min

Hold plank for 1 min

Three sets

“Get an exercise buddy, go head-to-head, see who can hold the plank the longest,” suggested Elliott.





If your personality is cool, calm and collected

If you have this this personality type, you are going to respond to the mood of the room.

“It’s all about the music and the vibe,” Elliott said.

Standing arms with the rope

Side bends with the rope

Kloots and Elliott recommend using a jump rope as an exercise tool because “it’s going to help you use your own body muscles to maintain the flow and your body strength resistance through the course of the workout.”