Fast and simple keto recipes that will make you forget you're missing carbs

Dec 31, 2018, 4:05 AM ET
PHOTO: KetoConnects Keto Chili with BaconPlayKetoConnect.net
Welcome to GMA’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in 2019, we are sharing everything you need to start the New Year strong. From keeping your New Year’s resolutions going to Instagram-worthy meal prep to workout programs to eating plans to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

The ketogenic, or keto, diet is focused on foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

The diet’s proponents say it is the best way to lose weight without feeling hungry and that it increases energy levels. Keto followers also say that even with cutting carbohydrates to the equivalent of one slice of white bread per day, as the diet calls for, opportunities for delicious meals abound.

Megha Barot and Matt Gaedke are two keto diet devotees who started a website, KetoConnect, that they bill as a "global hub for keto beginners."

The site is a one-stop-shop for recipes that will keep you keto-compliant without feeling like you're missing out on anything. The recipes are also easy to prepare and use minimal ingredients.

Here are easy-to-make recipes recommended by Barot and Gaedke.

Happy keto-ing!

Breakfast

Low-carb breakfast casserole

PHOTO: Low-carb breakfast casserole by Ketoconnect.com is pictured.Ketoconnect.com
Keto fathead everything bagels

PHOTO: Keto fathead everything bagels by Ketoconnect.com are pictured. Ketoconnect.com
Keto oatmeal

Main dishes

Zero carb pizza crust

PHOTO: Zero carb pizza crust by Ketoconnect.com is pictured.Ketoconnect.com
Keto chicken tenders

PHOTO: Keto chicken tenders by KetoConnect.net are pictured here.KetoConnect.net
Keto butter chicken

PHOTO: Keto butter chicken by Ketoconnect.com is pictured.Ketoconnect.com
Keto chili with bacon

PHOTO: KetoConnects Keto Chili with BaconKetoConnect.net
KetoConnect's Keto Chili with Bacon

Sides

Best Keto bread

PHOTO: Keto bread by KetoConnect.net is pictured here.KetoConnect.net
Cauliflower mac and cheese

PHOTO: KetoConnects Cauliflower Mac and CheeseKetoConnect.net
KetoConnect's Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Easy buffalo chicken dip

PHOTO: Easy buffalo chicken dip by KetoConnect.net is pictured here. KetoConnect.net
Dessert

Keto brownies

PHOTO: Keto brownies by Ketoconnect.com are pictured.Ketoconnect.com
Best blueberry muffins

PHOTO: Keto blueberry muffins by KetoConnect.net are pictured here. KetoConnect.net
Chewy chocolate chip cookies

