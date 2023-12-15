What to know about 'holiday heart' syndrome

Rates of heart arrhythmias tend to spike during the December holidays.

With the holiday season in full swing, partygoers and casual celebrators alike should be aware of a serious heart behavior typically seen around the most festive time of year.

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton recently broke down "holiday heart," examining what causes this potentially dangerous heart irregularity, and some effective ways to monitor the heart, while enjoying the holiday season.

What is 'holiday heart'?

Ashton said holiday heart syndrome is a "known, observed phenomenon" in the medical community, where the rates of heart arrhythmias tend to spike during the December holidays.

Holiday heart syndrome is characterized as "electrical disturbances in the heart rhythm that's seen around December holidays," according to Ashton.

What contributes to 'holiday heart?'

Ashton said the primary cause of this seasonal heart syndrome is increased consumption of alcohol.

"It's not a surprise that during [the] December holiday season, whatever holidays you might be observing, that there's more alcohol consumption," she said.

What is the best way to protect oneself from 'holiday heart?'

"It's just about, really, kind of keeping things in moderation," said Ashton, namely referring to alcohol consumption, as the biggest agent of heart arrhythmias.

Another way to combat the serious consequences of holiday heart is to understand the symptoms of an arrhythmia. One big symptom to watch for, according to Ashton, is the feeling of fluttering in your chest.

Monitoring your pulse for an "iregularly regular" heartbeat is also an effective way to pick up on arrhythmias, Ashton said. One can put two fingers on the side of the neck, over the carotid arteries, or on the line of your thumb, covering your radial artery, to monitor for irregular heartbeat.

Symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and lightheadedness should also be tracked in the monitoring process.

Is any age group more susceptible to arrhythmias?

"There are general age groups that are more susceptible to arrhythmias…but this could happen to anyone," said Ashton.

"You shouldn't assume that just because you're 20's, 30's, 40's, that it's not a big deal," she added.

What other cardiac issues increase in risk over the holiday season?

"I think it's also important to understand that during the holiday season is an increase risk for all types of cardiac issues," said Ashton.

Heart attacks, strokes, and aortic dissections are among the many heart issues that increase during the holiday season.

Ashton said the reason for this jump is likely tied to stress, inclement weather, an increase in eating and drinking, and lack of sleep among the several potential causes.

How to stay 'heart-safe' during the holiday season

"There are some important, yet generic tips for staying heart-safe during the holiday season," said Ashton.

Ashton stressed the importance of keeping fully stocked on all prescription medication to keep healthy through the holiday months.

"While the staff in emergency rooms and hospitals don't take vacation, a lot of times pharmacies have different holiday hours, and doctors or healthcare providers have different holiday hours," Ashton said.

Ashton also said it's important to have a "soft emergency plan in place" while traveling over the holidays with a diagnosed heart condition.

Overall, Ashton recommended keeping wellness routines in order. Ashton said sleep, balanced diets, and stress reduction are important to keep consistent over the holidays.