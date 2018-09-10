The move I love to hate: Venus Williams' weighted plank

Sep 10, 2018, 4:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Venus Williams in plank position.PlayZebe Haupt
Women's tennis great Venus Williams has won four Olympic medals and 44 career titles, second only to Serena Williams among active players.

What's her secret? When it comes to her go-to training move, it turns out she likes to keep it simple: planks. She took some time out ahead of the US Open, while promoting a dry eye campaign on behalf of Systane Complete eye drops, to model her perfect plank form for espnW.

The move: Weighted plank

How to do it: I typically plank with weight plates on me. I usually use a 25-pound weight for a regular plank and a 10-pound weight for a side plank, so you can imagine how heavy they get! In order to execute the move properly, I need to focus on my form and not let distractions get in the way.

When I do it: Pretty much every other day, like clockwork.

Why I do it: Planks are so great for injury prevention and core stability. They help me maintain a high-performance level when I'm on tour.

Why it's so killer: Planks never seem to get easier. They always get tougher. And side planks -- I hate doing both sides. I wish there was just one side!

