From sunflower to almond to peanut to hazelnut, there are dozens of options when it comes to nut butters.

How do you find one that fits both your budget and your nutritional needs?

While nut butters come in all sizes, types and price points, they all share basically the same nutritional profile, according to Dawn Jackson Blatner, a registered dietitian nutritionist.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Where they differ is in their ingredients, Blatner explained.

"Get ones with just the nut or seed as the ingredient and a little salt, if you’d like," she told "Good Morning America." "Pass up those with added sugar and oils."

"Read ingredients," Blatner added. "Simple is best."

Blanter shares her tips in her own words so you can pick the nut butter that works best for you.

Peanut butter

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Nutrition

Peanut butter contains around 191 calories per two tablespoon serving, with 16.4 grams of fat, 1.6 grams of fiber and 7.1 grams of protein, according to the USDA.

Peanut butter wins in protein.

Price

It is also the cheapest option at $3.99 for a 16-ounce jar, according to pricing at Target.com.

Almond butter

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Nutrition

Almond butter contains around 196 calories per two tablespoon serving, with 17.8 grams of fat, 3.3 grams of fiber and 6.7 grams of protein, according to the USDA.

Compared to other nut butter otpions, almond butter wins in fiber.

Price

Almond butter is the most expensive nut butter option, at $6.99 for a 16-ounce jar at Target.com. That price puts almond butter at almost double the price of peanut butter.

Sunflower seed butter

Nutrition

Sunflower seed butter contains around 197 calories per two tablespoon serving, with 17.7 grams of fat, 1.8 grams of fiber and 5.5 grams of protein, according to the USDA.

Sunflower seed butter has the lowest amount of protein among nut butters but still has over five grams for two tablespoons. Sunflower seed butter is also a great, allergy-friendly option.

Price

$6.29 for a 16-ounce jar at Target.com.

Chocolate hazelnut spread

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Nutrition

Chocolate hazelnut spread contains around 199 calories per two tablespoon serving, with 11 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar, 2 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein, according to the USDA.

Chocolate hazelnut spread is low in protein and high in sugar. A two tablespoon serving contains five teaspoons of sugar, or the equivalent of eating two peanut butter cups.

Price

$4.29 for a 16-ounce jar at Target.com.