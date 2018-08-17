A superhero leads a list of highest-paid film actresses that was dropped by Forbes this week, with Scarlett Johansson topping the chart at $40.5 million.

The 33-year-old Johansson earned the top payday on the list of female actresses' earnings from June 2017 to June 2018, after her return as Black Widow in the record-breaking "Avengers: Infinity War" earlier this year.

The rest of the top-10 list includes familiar names of high earners like Angelina Jolie, 43, at number 2 with $28 million. Right behind her is Jennifer Aniston, 49, at $19.5 million, who makes money off endorsements as well as acting gigs.

The youngest actress on the list is 28-year-old Jennifer Lawrence, who ranked fourth with $18 million after starring in both "Mother!" and "Red Sparrow."

She's followed by Reese Witherspoon, 42; Mila Kunis, 35; Julia Roberts, 50; Cate Blanchett, 49; and Melissa McCarthy, 47.

Gal Gadot, 33, closes the list, book-ending it with another superhero, after her acclaimed performance in "Wonder Woman."

No racial diversity among top 10

This year's list of the highest-paid film actresses like the one in 2017 lacks any racial diversity, as noted by Forbes author Natalie Robehmed.

Two years ago, in contrast, actress Fan Bingbing was on the list with earnings of $17 million, and Deepika Padukone made it with $10 million.

The absence of women on the list this year is pretty consistent with the lack of roles for women of color, Robehmed told ABC News. The pay gap between men and women is bad, but it's far worse for women of color.

"The numbers speak for themselves," Robehmed said.

The list of high-earning TV actresses tends to be more diverse, usually including the likes of a Mindy Kaling or Kerry Washington.

"TV is definitely more inclusive," Robehmed said.

Female film stars branching out

One positive sign for women in Hollywood is that some female stars are diversifying their sources of income.

Introducing the world's highest paid actresses of 2018. Did your favorite make the list?https://t.co/5JzbXS96et pic.twitter.com/cL3uWXYm76 — Forbes (@Forbes) August 17, 2018

Aniston, for example, made money on endorsements instead of just leading roles, and Witherspoon founded her own production company to create more roles for women.

Robehmed said Witherspoon is "back on this list after she wasn't getting the kind of roles she wanted," and creating a production company to change that.

Aniston is "someone who makes around half of her earnings in endorsements," including Smart Water and Aveeno, Robehmed said.

"She's parlayed her status as well-liked actress into a lot of money via endorsements," Robehmed said.

The Forbes scribe will be doing the list of high-earning TV actresses list later in the year and expects to see on it TV stars who also cash in on their positive image and brand.

Fewer chances 'to earn big bucks'

Women still get far fewer speaking roles than men and so have less opportunity to make a lot of money, Robehmed writes in the Forbes article.

"Currently, female characters fill only 28.7 percent of all speaking roles in film, according to a 2016 study," she writes. "That lack of roles means that there are fewer opportunities for female stars to earn big bucks. This year, only two women broached the $20 million mark, down from three in 2017 and four in 2016."

One change is that Lawrence isn't making those huge paydays anymore for the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Still, many male actors clear $20 million simply because there are more roles for them in the big-action franchises where they can negotiate huge salaries and back-end profits.

AP

Some actresses are breaking into the big action movies, like Johansson, Gadot and Brie Larson, who steps into the role of "Captain Marvel" next year.

"That first ['Captain Marvel'] movie has yet to come out, but if it is super successful," Larson will have plenty of opportunity to increase her pay, Robehmed told ABC News.

"One thing we've also seen post #MeToo and Times Up are actresses sharing info more," Robehmed said. "Transparency is so important, what they should be making and telling other women what they should be asking for."