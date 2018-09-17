Emmy winner steals the show proposing to longtime girlfriend on stage

One of the biggest moments of Emmy night happened during the award for directing a variety special.

Glenn Weiss, who won for directing the Oscars telecast, began his acceptance speech by mentioning that he had lost his mother two weeks earlier and that she was his biggest fan.

He also took a moment to thank his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, for being the "sunshine" of his life.

"You wonder why I don't want to call you my girlfriend?" he said. "Because I want to call you my wife."

The words were barely out of his mouth before the audience erupted in applause. As the audience stood and cheered, Svendsen got out of her seat and nodded yes and made her way toward the stage.

"I didn't even ask yet," Weiss joked.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Svendsen then joined Weiss onstage as he pulled out a ring.

"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," he said. "Jan, I want to put this ring, that my mom wore, on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?"

He then dropped to a knee. Svendsen nodded her head, and the two of them embraced to more applause.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Thank you to the Academy," Weiss said with his new fiancee beside him. "Thank you, everybody."