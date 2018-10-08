Happy Hallowaiian! King's Hawaiian brand, a sponsor of "Good Morning America," is putting a Halloween twist on their Hawaiian recipes based on their movie, "The Legend of Hallowaiian."



Have fun with your food at this year's Halloween party with these recipes below.

Pulled pork Menehune sliders

The sliders featuring the brand's rolls and BBQ sauce and the character Menehune from "The Legend of Hallowaiian" movie put a festive spin on the standard slider.

Ingredients:

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2-3 pounds pork shoulder or pork butt

1 (12 oz) can root beer

1 (15 oz) Bottle King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce

12 King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

6 slices Monterey jack cheese, quartered

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup red bell pepper, julienned

24 blue cereal loops

6 medium black olives, quartered

12 red sweet baby peppers



Directions:



Combine chili powder, pepper, salt and garlic powder in a small mixing bowl. Rub the spice mixture all over the pork and place the meat in the slow cooker.

Pour the root beer over the pork and cook until tender, about 6 to 8 hours on high or 8 to 10 hours on low.

Using 2 forks, shred the pork into bite-sized pieces on a cutting board. Return the shredded meat to the slow cooker and add the KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Pineapple BBQ Sauce. Mix the sauce and meat together.

Slice King's Hawaiian dinner rolls in half; separate top half from bottom half.

Spoon a portion of the BBQ pulled pork onto bottom half of each roll.

Use a quarter slice of cheese to create teeth for each slider. Place teeth on top of the pulled pork.

Slice an inch-long slit across the top half of each roll to place “hair” into. Place on top off the pulled pork, creating a slider.

For hair: Gently arrange shredded carrots and julienned bell pepper into the prepared slit across the top of the roll.

For eyes: Use a quarter slice of cheese to create two eye shapes for each slider. Use 2 toothpicks to attach cheese. Then place a blue cereal loop and olive quarter onto each toothpick.

For nose, eyebrows and ears: For each slider, cut the tip of a baby pepper as the nose. Divide the remaining pepper in half. Cut one portion lengthwise to create ears and cut the other portion into two rectangles for eyebrows. Gently place each onto the slider. If necessary, use toothpicks to secure.

Pineapplehead turkey sliders

These Hawaiian-themed party appetizers are based on the movie character.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

1 egg yolk

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

12 King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

1 cup King's Hawaiian Big Island Lava Sauce

6 pineapple rings, quartered

1 small red onion, sliced

3 slices provolone, quartered

6 slices yellow cheddar. quartered

6 small persian cucumbers, cut into sticks



Directions:

In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, egg yolk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and use your hands to shape into 3 1/2” patties.

Heat the olive oil on a griddle over medium heat, cook patties until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 3 minutes per side. Place a quarter slice of cheddar cheese on top of each patty and allow to melt.

Slice King's Hawaiian dinner rolls in half; separate top half from bottom half.

Place a turkey patty on the bottom half of each roll. Pour KING’S HAWAIIAN Big Island Lava Sauce over the patty. Top with 2 pineapple pieces and a slice of red onion.

Slice an inch-long X shape into the middle of the top half of each roll to place. Place on top of slider.

Gently press cucumber sticks into the X shape of the top roll to form the pineapple crown.

For eyes: Use a quarter slice of cheddar cheese to create 2 eye shapes for each slider. Use a quarter slice of provolone to create 2 slightly smaller eye shapes for each slider. Use a toothpick to attach the cheddar and provolone to create each eye.

For mouth: Use a quarter slice of cheddar cheese to create an angry mouth. Press onto the side of the turkey patty.