Katharine McPhee returned to the Broadway stage for the first time since her father passed away and dedicated her performance to the man she called her "biggest champion."

"Dad, this one's for you," she wrote, posting a selfie from her dressing room before the performance. "Here we go @WaitressMusical #GiveEmHellKid."

The "American Idol" runner-up, 34, left the show on July 14 for a family emergency.

Days later, she revealed that her father, Daniel McPhee, had passed away.

"It is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," she wrote on Instagram, beside a picture of her with her dad. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!' He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us."

Sadly, he never got to see her Broadway debut.

"I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above," she wrote at the time. "Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts."

The actress, who's now engaged to Canadian super-producer David Foster, later shared with fans that her engagement ring was the "last thing" she showed her father before he died.

"My dad was so happy for me," she wrote on Instagram.

McPhee began her run back in April in the Broadway musical, in which she portrays Jenna.