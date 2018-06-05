Paula Faris Official Biography

Paula Faris is the co-anchor of the weekend edition of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” as well as a regular contributor to the weekday “GMA” and co-host of ABC’s “The View.”

While at ABC News, the Emmy®-Award winning journalist has reported on a wide array of topics, including the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump, the World Cup in Brazil, the New England Patriots’ “Deflategate” scandal, as well as the 2016 Republican National Convention. Among her notable interviews for ABC News were former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and controversial Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, who made headlines for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Faris hosted “The Oscars® Backstage” at the 87th Academy Awards®, and interviewed everyone from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders to Vice President Joe Biden, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, the Duggars and the cast of “Star Wars.”

Faris came to ABC News after spending more than 10 years working for TV affiliates in Chicago, Cincinnati and Dayton. She began her career behind the scenes, shooting, editing and producing.

A native of Jackson, Michigan, Faris graduated cum laude from Cedarville University in Ohio and married her college sweetheart in 2000. She resides in New York with her husband and their three young children.