  • British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Amy Adams arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Gemma Chan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Brie Larson attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.
  • Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Glenn Close attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 24, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.
  • Charlize Theron arrives at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Constance Wu arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 24, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.
  • Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Sarah Paulson arrives at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscar, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Regina King arrives at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2019.
  • Emilia Clarke arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Yalitza Aparicio arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Amandla Stenberg arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Ashley Graham arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
