Biden admin COVID policy seen as more supportive for state efforts Health officials say local offices take fed guidance seriously.

As the novel coronavirus continues to surge in states across the country, especially in the Midwest and rural areas, state leaders are scrambling with plans to contain the outbreak as the Trump administration remains largely disengaged.

But former health officials and experts tell ABC News that those offices may have a stronger ally in their fight next year -- the incoming Biden administration.

Jeanette Kowalik, the director of policy development for the non-profit Trust for America's Health [WHICH DOES WHAT?] and former health commissioner for Milwaukee, said public health offices have been [LARGELY] left to their own devices during the pandemic, and as a result, the country has developed a range of rules and regulations, some of which vary widely.

The pandemic has also become highly politicized, including mask mandates, with some states refusing to implement such measures despite the surge in cases and evidence that such measures are life-saving.

President Trump demurred from wearing a mask for months, jabbed President-elect Joe Biden for wearing one and has debated the efficacy of mask-wearing. He has also sparred with and publicly contradicted the government's scientific experts. Overall, the administration, while giving guidance through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), deferred to the states and focused on economic recovery.

Kowalik and other experts predict that governors, mayors and health officials will [BE RECEPTIVE OF?] Biden’s health policies, which include increase testing and a bigger push for masks across the nation.

"We’re trained to adhere to whatever is at the national level," Kowalik told ABC News. "The fact that the Biden admin [ADMINISTRATION?] is committed to science is a good start."

While there may be some leaders who, due to political ties, refuse to abide by the new administration's guidance, the experts said the rising COVID-19 dangers and the possible harsher winter will force those leaders to reconsider. The country is experiencing record number of daily cases and a death toll approaching the spring peak.

"We’ve seen more and more states where they have historically say they weren’t going to do [a mask mandate], and one by one they are falling by the wayside," Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association and former Maryland Health Secretary, told ABC News.

Benjamin said the CDC has released broad COVID-19 related guidance including wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting crowds. When it comes to having states enforce those protocols, the agency’s members have "keeping their heads down," because of the current administration’s orders to focus on the economy, he said.

Kowalik, who left her position as Milwaukee’s health commissioner in September, recalled how she and other health officials were in limbo because of the lack of feedback from Washington D.C.

"We felt the tension between the federal, state and local levels over the COVID response," she said. "Many health departments were stuck making up their own materials and guidelines."

Kowalik noted that the White House tried to set a national standard back in April, when it gave states a benchmark through its "Opening up America" plan, which called for a downward trajectory of new cases for two weeks, before reopening. However, the CDC did not give detailed guidelines and many states reopening before hitting those benchmarks, she said.

Even though Biden won't assume office until January, the health experts say his announcements and appointments during the transition period show [A MORE UNIFIED VISION?].

The president-elect has called for a national pandemic dashboard that breaks down COVID-19 data by zip code, expanding the nation's testing capability and contract tracers. Two days after he was projected to be the winner of the election, Biden announced a 13-member COVID-19 task board that included longtime health officials such as former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler.

"The majority of members are people who are well-known," Kowalik said. "That is definitely needed because the situation warrants hard science."

Michael Sparer, the chair of the department of health policy and management at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, told ABC News the most important part of the Biden administration is over the eventual vaccine distribution.

"I think one thing you will see is more of an effort by the federal government to implement a national plan," Sparer told ABC News. "It will be distributed locally, but the effort by the Biden administration will be done under a national plan."

[WHAT ABOUT OPERATION WARP SPEED? AREN'T MOST OF THE LOGISTICS IN PLACE?]

Kowalik said Biden's administration can make its health plans more appealing by offering states multiple options on how to contain the outbreak, and eventually, reopening the economy. Previous health departments have done similar tactics for different health issues, she said.

"We never had a situation where [local health departments] said, 'No, we’re not going to do it,'" she said. "The CDC usually had a couple of options that were malleable [AMENABLE?] to the states."

While Biden waits to take office the health experts said he would push his policy, where reopening the economy comes at the expense of containing the virus and not the other way around. Benjamin acknowledged there might be state leaders who may be reluctant to go along with Biden's plans due to partisan opposition. [SHOULD MENTION OUR EXIT POLLING AROUND CONTAINING THE VIRUS VS REBUILDING ECONOMY]

However, he said the combination of rising cases and pressure from their own health officials will prompt state leaders to work with the new administration.

"They can tell their bosses, 'This is fed guidance and we have to follow the guidance,'" Benjamin said of local health officials.

In the last few weeks, there have been cases of government officials who have changed their coronavirus containment tactics to be more aggressive. On Nov. 16, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reversed her stance on a statewide mask mandate after her state saw a record 1,500 people hospitalized.

Sparer said one key aspect of the transition is Biden's [APPARENT] openness to set aside partisan differences. On Nov. 13, President Trump said New York state would not get the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine because of remarks made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the federal government's delivery.

Biden, Sparer noted, has not openly made vindictive remarks about state leaders who have opposed him.

"There will be efforts to straddle that middle ground," he said.