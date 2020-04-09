Coronavirus live updates: Crew member on USNS Mercy hospital ship tests positive for COVID-19 "This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients."

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 14,808 people in the United States.

The United States is among the worst affected countries, with more than 432,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.48 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 88,500 of them have died since the virus emerged in China back in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Italy has, by far, the world's highest death toll -- over 17,600.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for COVID-19

US death toll nears 15,000

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:58 a.m.: USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for COVID-19

A crew member aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship moored in Los Angeles has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bertucci told ABC News the crew member "is currently isolated aboard the ship, and will soon transfer to an off-ship isolation facility where they will self-monitor for severe symptoms."

The USNS Mercy hospital ship arrives at the Port of Los Angeles to assist area medical facilities during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in the San Pedro community of Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2020. Mike Blake/Reuters

"This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients," Bertucci said in a statement late Wednesday. "The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board."

After docking in the Port of Los Angeles last month, the USNS Mercy began treating non-coronavirus patients from area hospitals to help free up resources for COVID-19 patients.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.