Coronavirus updates: Houston receives some 300 social distancing complaints over Memorial Day weekend Houston's mayor said he saw photos and videos showing crowded bars.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 345,000 people worldwide.

Over 5.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 97,722 deaths.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

Houston receives hundreds of social distancing complaints over the weekend

US reports over 20,600 new coronavirus cases

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

5:18 a.m.: US reports over 20,600 new coronavirus cases

More than 20,600 people in the United States were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country also reported over 600 new deaths from the disease on the same day.

The United States is, by far, the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

3:45 a.m.: Houston receives hundreds of social distancing complaints over the weekend

Authorities in Houston said they have received hundreds of social distancing complaints over Memorial Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allows bars to reopen at 25% of their normal capacity and restaurants at 50%. However, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that his department had addressed around 300 complaints of violation to the governor's rules since Friday, adding that "admittance beyond approved capacity will cause events to be stopped until condition is corrected."

Customers sit outside on the patio of a bar in Houston, Texas, on May 22, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allows bars and restaurants to operate at 25% and 50% occupancy, respectively. Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced 115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one additional death in the city on Sunday, bringing the total to 6,640 cases with 126 deaths.

Turner also said he had seen photos and videos showing crowded bars and packed pool parties. The mayor pleaded with businesses and customers to "be responsible," noting that their behavior puts first responders at risk, too.

"We don't want to be heavy handed," Turner said at a press conference Sunday. "If you work with us, nobody gets closed down."