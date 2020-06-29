Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 38,800 new cases in a single day The country reported a record high of more than 45,000 new cases last Friday.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 501,000 people worldwide.

Over 10.1 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 125,803 deaths.

Latest:

Global death toll tops 500,000 as worldwide cases cross 10 million

US reports more than 38,800 new cases

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

3:42 a.m.: US reports more than 38,800 new cases

More than 38,800 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Sunday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is down from the country's record high of more than 45,000 new cases identified last Friday.

The national total currently stands at 2,549,028 diagnosed cases with at least 125,803 deaths.

People stand in queue to enter a restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 26, 2020. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The new cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up to over 30,000 and then crossing 40,000 last week.

Nearly half of all 50 states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- such as Florida, South Carolina and Georgia -- reporting daily records.