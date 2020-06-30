Coronavirus updates: US reports over 41,500 new COVID-19 cases in a day The latest daily caseload is up from the previous day.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 504,000 people worldwide.

Over 10.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 126,141 deaths.

Latest:

US reports more than 41,500 new cases

WHO to send team to China to investigate COVID-19 origin

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

4:42 a.m.: WHO to send team to China to investigate COVID-19 origin

The World Health Organization is sending a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus.

"We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during Monday's press briefing in Geneva.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25, 2020. Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The very first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, months before the rapidly spreading outbreak was declared a pandemic.

Tedros said the investigative team will travel there next week.

"We hope that will lead into understanding how the virus started and what we can do for the future to prepare," he added.

3:32 a.m.: US reports more than 41,500 new cases

More than 41,500 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Monday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is up from the previous day, but still lower than the country's record high of more than 45,000 new cases identified last Friday.

The national total currently stands at 2,590,582 diagnosed cases with at least 126,141 deaths.

A waiter wears a face mask outside a restaurant at a shopping center in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 29, 2020. Miami Beach issued an emergency order mandating facial coverings be worn in public at all times and until further notice. City officials will start issuing fines of up to $500 for not wearing a mask in public. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up to over 30,000 and then crossing 40,000 last week.

Nearly half of all 50 states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- such as Florida, South Carolina and Georgia -- reporting daily records.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map